  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Modern Telangana Legislative Council Building

  • Created On:  8 March 2026 11:15 AM IST
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Modern Telangana Legislative Council Building
X

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially inaugurated the newly modernised Telangana Legislative Council building within the Assembly premises. The event was marked by a grand ceremony celebrating the state-of-the-art facilities of the redesigned building.

Prominent figures attending the inauguration included Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers and public representatives. The ceremony underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing legislative infrastructure in Telangana.

Tags

TelanganaRevanth ReddyLegislative CouncilModern InfrastructureInauguration Ceremony
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Rediscovering meaning behind rituals

    Rediscovering meaning behind rituals
    Share it
    X