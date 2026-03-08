CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Modern Telangana Legislative Council Building

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially inaugurated the newly modernised Telangana Legislative Council building within the Assembly premises. The event was marked by a grand ceremony celebrating the state-of-the-art facilities of the redesigned building.

Prominent figures attending the inauguration included Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers and public representatives. The ceremony underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing legislative infrastructure in Telangana.