CM Revanth Reddy lays stone for Omkareshwara Temple project

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Omkareshwara Temple at Manchirevula in Gandipet Mandal, as part of the ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project.

On the same occasion, the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, also inaugurated the construction of a modern goshala (cow shelter) near MK Palli in Chevella. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his family, participated in a gopuja ceremony at the nearby Manchirevu Veerabhadraswamy Temple.

The Omkareshwara Temple is being developed near the historic Veerabhadraswamy Temple complex. Planned across an 8-acre site, the project is estimated to cost around ₹700 crore. A major highlight of the development will be a 100-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva to be installed within the premises.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy, along with MLAs and MLCs, were present at the foundation-laying ceremony.

According to officials, the temple’s design has been prepared in line with the guidance of the Jagadgurus of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham. The project will incorporate modern amenities while preserving traditional architectural elements.

The temple complex, to be executed by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited, will include extensive infrastructure such as parking facilities for up to 2,000 vehicles. The Gali Gopuram (entrance tower) is planned to rise to a height of 100 feet.

Plans also include the construction of multiple mandapams for cultural programmes, rituals and homams. A central mandapam measuring 207 feet in length will house the main Omkareshwara shrine. Additionally, the Garbhalaya Gopuram (sanctum tower) will be built with dimensions of 14 feet by 14 feet and a height of 64 feet.

Officials stated that the same type of stone used in renowned temples such as the Ramappa Temple and Yadagirigutta Temple will be utilised in this project, blending heritage craftsmanship with modern development.