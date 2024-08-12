CM Revanth Reddy Meets LS Group in South Korea

  • Menu
Highlights

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to South Korea began with a meeting with Chairman Koo Ja-eun of the LS Group

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to South Korea began with a meeting with Chairman Koo Ja-eun of the LS Group. LS Group, one of South Korea's largest industrial aggregates, is known for its contributions to various sectors, including the world-renowned LG Group.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy expressed his satisfaction with starting his trip by engaging with the LS Group family. The discussions centred around LS Group’s interest in expanding its investments in Telangana, particularly in the areas of electric cables, battery manufacturing, gas, and energy.

The LS Group has shown a strong interest in exploring investment opportunities in Telangana, and a high-level team from the aggregate is expected to visit the state soon, following an invitation from the Chief Minister. This visit is anticipated to further solidify the partnership between Telangana and LS Group.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, senior officials, and representatives from both the Telangana government and LS Group. This can be seen as a step towards enhancing economic cooperation and fostering investment opportunities between the two regions.

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved.

