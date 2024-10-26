CM Revanth Reddy Mourns the Passing of Padma Shri Awardee Gussadi Kanakaraju

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Gussadi dance artist, Padma Shri Gussadi Kanakaraju, hailing him as an exceptional artist who significantly contributed to the preservation and promotion of Telangana’s tribal art forms and cultural heritage.

Gussadi Kanakaraju, celebrated for introducing the traditional Gussadi dance to a global audience, dedicated his life to showcasing Telangana’s rich cultural tapestry. His contributions extended beyond performances, as he also trained others in the Gussadi art form, ensuring its continuity across generations. Chief Minister Reddy honored his memory, highlighting Kanakaraju’s role in bringing visibility to the art of the indigenous tribes.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Kanakaraju's family, emphasizing the profound loss to Telangana’s artistic community.