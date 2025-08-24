CM Revanth Reddy paid last respects to former MP and CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy in Hyderabad

CM - SPEECH POINTS

Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy has said that the State Cabinet will discuss and take a decision in memory of departed CPI national leader and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.

On the lines of State Horticulture University named after Konda Lakshman Bapuji and Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation Project after S Jaipal Reddy, the Chief Minister said that Sudhakar Reddy's name will also be remembered permanently . " My government recognizes those who set an example for the people of Telangana".

Stating that the passing away of the CPI leader is an irreparable loss for Telangana, the CM said Sudhakar Reddy lived a courageous life and fought an ideological struggle without any compromise.





CM Revanth Reddy remembered that the Communist leader pursued his principles strictly till he breathed his last. Sudhakar Reddy rose to MP level from a grassroot party activist with great humility and without arrogance. The CPI leader's request to name the Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy was accepted immediately after receiving a letter from him, the CM recalled.

The Chief Minister also said that Sudhakar Reddy brought laurels to Mahbubnagar district. Recognising the left party leader's services, the state government decided to perform the last rites with full state honours. The Congress party remembered Sudhakar Reddy's services in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held on Saturday. AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge expressed condolences , the CM said.