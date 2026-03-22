CM Revanth Reddy participates in Rythu Utsavalu, says committed to farmers welfare

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the farming community, declaring that he stands firmly by their side and has taken personal responsibility for their welfare.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the ‘Rythu Utsavalu’ (Farmers’ Festival) in Narmetta village, Siddipet district, on Sunday, the Chief Minister said he considers himself an “elder brother” to farmers and is dedicated to ensuring their prosperity.

He announced the formal launch of the disbursement process for ₹9,000 crore under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme, aimed at benefiting around 70 lakh farmers across the state. The initiative is intended to provide financial assurance and strengthen confidence among farmers to continue agricultural activities.

Highlighting the significance of the launch location, Reddy said the programme symbolises his administration’s commitment to restoring the principle that “the farmer is king” under his leadership.