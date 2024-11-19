CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first woman Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid his heartfelt tributes to the iconic leader. Recalling her remarkable contributions to the nation, CM Reddy hailed her as a symbol of strength and leadership.

The CM also extended his greetings to the people of Telangana and the nation on the celebration of National Unity Day, which coincides with Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary. He explained the importance of unity and patriotism, values that the late Prime Minister stood for throughout her life.

In his message, Revanth Reddy conveyed his wishes to the public and called upon everyone to draw inspiration from Indira Gandhi’s leadership in ensuring the nation's progress and harmony. The event marked a solemn reflection on her legacy, which continues to inspire generations of Indians.