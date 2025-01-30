CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary. Remembering the Father of the Nation, who led the struggle for independence through non-violence and satyagraha, the Chief Minister honored his legacy.

Marking the occasion of ‘Martyrs' Remembrance Day,’ Revanth Reddy also paid homage to the great souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He emphasized the importance of Gandhian values in contemporary society and reiterated the need to uphold the principles of truth and non-violence.