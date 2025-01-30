Live
- Rs 10 cr infra boost for Bhootpur town
- AP leading in labour reforms, says Vasamsetti Subhash
- KTR slammed for calumny and lies
- ‘CM assures steps to stabilise red chilli price’
- Road Safety drive to be ramped up
- MP distributes sports kits
- Workshop on children’s rights, internet use held
- ‘Wearing helmet will not result in hair loss’
- Bengaluru Metro: Central Government Stops Metro Fare Hike, Passengers Relieved
- MP hopeful of getting approval for Gunadala ROB
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary. Remembering the Father of the Nation, who led the struggle for independence through non-violence and satyagraha, the Chief Minister honored his legacy.
Marking the occasion of ‘Martyrs' Remembrance Day,’ Revanth Reddy also paid homage to the great souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He emphasized the importance of Gandhian values in contemporary society and reiterated the need to uphold the principles of truth and non-violence.
