CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Revolutionary Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the death anniversary of the legendary revolutionary poet and people's poet, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the late poet for his relentless stand against the tyranny of the Nizam's rule and the oppressive policies of the colonial administration.

Kaloji Narayana Rao, renowned for his bold and evocative poetry, used his pen as a weapon against injustice, advocating for the rights of the oppressed and challenging the exploitation of the common people. His verses rallied many to the cause of independence and social justice, inspiring generations with his fearless critique of the oppressive systems in place at the time.

Paying homage to the poet's legacy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep admiration for Kaloji Narayana Rao's contributions to both literature and the struggle for social change. “He raised his voice against the atrocities of the Nizam and the feudal system, giving a voice to the marginalized. His poems not only fought against political tyranny but also highlighted the plight of the poor and the downtrodden,” said the CM, as he laid wreaths and offered prayers at a memorial dedicated to the poet.

In his tribute, the Chief Minister also recalled Kaloji Narayana Rao's role in the broader movement for independence and his enduring impact on the cultural and literary landscape of Telangana. "His works will continue to inspire those who stand for justice, equality, and freedom," Revanth Reddy added.

The occasion was marked by several cultural programs, with local literary figures and historians also paying their respects and highlighting the enduring relevance of Kaloji Narayana Rao’s work in the present day.