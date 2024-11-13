Live
- YCP Members Walk Out of AP Legislative Council Over Diarrhea Deaths Debate
- AP Police Issues Notices to Director Ram Gopal Varma Over Controversial Social Media Posts
- SC issues norms on demolitions, says violation will result in prosecution
- Maha election officials seize over Rs 500 crores cash, valuables in Assembly polls season
- Government efficiency 'czar' Musk to cut a lot of waste in US govt: Mark Mobius
- Disgruntled CPI-M veteran E.P. Jayarajan denies autobiography claims
- Over 5 lakh elderly above 70 enroll for Ayushman cards; highest from MP, Kerala
- R.G. Kar financial lapses: Illegal medicine purchase under CBI lens
- 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir Valley
- Amazon Shuts Down Freevee as Prime Video Introduces Ads
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Revolutionary Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao
On the occasion of the death anniversary of the legendary revolutionary poet and people's poet, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the late poet for his relentless stand against the tyranny of the Nizam's rule and the oppressive policies of the colonial administration.
Hyderabad: On the occasion of the death anniversary of the legendary revolutionary poet and people's poet, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the late poet for his relentless stand against the tyranny of the Nizam's rule and the oppressive policies of the colonial administration.
Kaloji Narayana Rao, renowned for his bold and evocative poetry, used his pen as a weapon against injustice, advocating for the rights of the oppressed and challenging the exploitation of the common people. His verses rallied many to the cause of independence and social justice, inspiring generations with his fearless critique of the oppressive systems in place at the time.
Paying homage to the poet's legacy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep admiration for Kaloji Narayana Rao's contributions to both literature and the struggle for social change. “He raised his voice against the atrocities of the Nizam and the feudal system, giving a voice to the marginalized. His poems not only fought against political tyranny but also highlighted the plight of the poor and the downtrodden,” said the CM, as he laid wreaths and offered prayers at a memorial dedicated to the poet.
In his tribute, the Chief Minister also recalled Kaloji Narayana Rao's role in the broader movement for independence and his enduring impact on the cultural and literary landscape of Telangana. "His works will continue to inspire those who stand for justice, equality, and freedom," Revanth Reddy added.
The occasion was marked by several cultural programs, with local literary figures and historians also paying their respects and highlighting the enduring relevance of Kaloji Narayana Rao’s work in the present day.