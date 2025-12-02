CM Revanth Reddy to visit Delhi today, to invite PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for Global Summit

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to depart for Delhi at 8 PM today (December 2). He has a series of high-profile meetings scheduled for tomorrow morning (December 3), during which he will officially present the invitation letter for the Global Summit-2026, set to be held in Hyderabad. The event will see notable dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, and several Union ministers in attendance.

The state government's primary objective in hosting this summit is to enhance its international stature and establish Telangana as a global hub for artificial intelligence. To achieve this, CM Revanth Reddy aims to unite the country’s political leadership on a single platform.

Additionally, discussions are expected to revolve around various central schemes, allocations for the state, and pending projects, according to party sources. CM Reddy is anticipated to spend the entire day in Delhi before returning to Hyderabad later in the evening.