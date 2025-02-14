CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Vijaya Telangana Book, Stresses Need to Document Telangana Movement’s True History

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the need to document the true history of the Telangana movement, recognizing the sacrifices made by thousands of youth and students. He pointed out that some individuals have attempted to reshape the movement’s narrative to suit their interests. To counter this, he stressed the importance of recording the historical facts of those who genuinely contributed to the cause.

Speaking at the launch of Vijaya Telangana, a book written by former minister and key Telangana activist Tulla Devender Goud, Revanth Reddy stated that the book provides a people-centric perspective on the movement. He urged for more such works to be written to preserve Telangana’s historical legacy.

The book was unveiled in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. K. Laxman, and government advisor K. Keshava Rao. During the event, the Chief Minister made several key remarks: