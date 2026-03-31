CM Revanth Skewers Ex CM: ‘KCR cheated people but my govt won public trust’

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that the latter had “cheated people” while his government has “won public trust by fulfilling electoral promises”.

The Chief Minister reasoned that his own political stature has grown because of KCR, drawing an analogy from the Ramayana: “The greatness of Lord Rama became evident only because of Ravana.” The striking contrast between KCR’s rule and his governance has helped highlight the Congress government’s performance, he remarked.

During a chat with media persons, Revanth Reddy asserted that there is “no comparison” between his administration and that of KCR. He averred that his government is focused on implementing welfare schemes transparently and effectively, adding that “Praja Palana” (people-centric governance) can be achieved only when all schemes are properly integrated and delivered to beneficiaries.

Giving a twist to KCR’s perceived absence from public life, Revanth Reddy surmised that KCR may not resting, as is widely believed, but could be under “house arrest”, due to the designs of the former CM’s son KT Rama Rao (KTR) and former minister T Harish Rao, “for future political considerations”.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government is planning to introduce a new law, on the lines of the existing enforcement frameworks like EAGLE and HYDRAA, to curb food adulteration. He emphasised the need for stricter regulation to ensure public health and safety.

On agriculture, Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of crop diversification to reduce input costs and improve farmers’ incomes. However, he clarified that the state government would not compel farmers in this regard but focus on awareness camps and educational initiatives.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the continuation of key welfare schemes, including the Rs 500 LPG cylinder initiative, stating that there would be no changes to the policy. Additionally, he announced that the government is spending Rs 14,560 crore to supply high-quality fine rice (sanna biyyam) to poor families and assured that there would be no cuts in the allocation or diversion of supplies. He cited an example where Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy served meals prepared with the same rice in the Assembly.

On the health front, the Chief Minister revealed plans to conduct comprehensive cancer screening tests across the state, indicating a major public health initiative in the offing.

Revanth Reddy criticised the Union government over financial devolution, alleging that only 34 per cent of cess collections are being returned to states. He accused the Centre of favouring politically aligned states in fund allocation.

Taking aim at Bharatiya Janata Party leadership in the state unit, he lashed out at MP K. Laxman for remarks regarding delimitation and the possibility of President’s Rule in Telangana. Revanth Reddy questioned why such measures would not apply to BJP-ruled states and warned that proposed delimitation based on population could prove to be disadvantageous to southern states.

Revanth Reddy expressed his concern that increasing parliamentary seats by 50 per cent could disproportionately benefit the northern states, potentially reducing the political relevance of south India. Calling the issue “not political but regional”, the Chief Minister urged leaders to safeguard the interests of southern states and warned against the dangers of “unchecked political dominance”, which, he said, could lead to authoritarianism.

The Chief Minister also announced that he would campaign in Kerala for two days, starting Tuesday.