CM Revanth sore over paddy procurement hiccups

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was serious about the delay in the paddy procurement and instructed the authorities to visit the procurement centres to address the grievances immediately. IAS officers have already been appointed as special officers to monitor the procurement closely.

The CM directed the officials to speed up paddy procurement and instructed the special officers to conduct a field visit at the purchase centres. He also asked the authorities to address the grievances on the spot, if any, and closely monitor the paddy procurement from time to time. Senior IAS official Krishna Aditya has been appointed as special officer to Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts. RV Karnan to Karimnagar, Jagtyal, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla districts, Anita Ramachandran to Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongiri, Suryapet, Dr A Sharat to Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, D Divya to Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri, Ravi to Mahbubnagar, Narayanapet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Nagarkurnool districts, T Vinaya Krishna Reddy to Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad; Harichandana Dasari to Medak, Sangareddy, and Siddipet districts; and K Surendra Mohan was appointed as special officer to Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.