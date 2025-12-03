CM Revanth sparks controversy with remarks on Hindu Gods

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Hindu gods drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly the BJP. Speaking at the TPCC Executive Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the Chief Minister commented on the issue of “consensus” within the Congress party, stating that expecting unanimity in the party is difficult when there is no consensus even on gods.

He said, “How can one expect consensus in the Congress party, which has a large number of leaders? Hindus worship many gods. Unmarried individuals may worship Hanuman, married individuals may worship other deities; some wear Shiva malas, while others wear Ayyappa malas. Even among drinkers, there are goddesses like Maremma and Maisamma. There is no consensus on gods among vegetarians and non-vegetarians. How is it possible to expect consensus in a party with so many diverse mindsets?”

The Chief Minister made these comments in the context of discontent among Ministers, MLAs, and MPs regarding the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. He urged party leaders to move forward with the newly appointed DCC presidents, even if they personally did not favour them.