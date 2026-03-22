CM Revanth to inaugurate oil palm factory in Narmeta today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to officially open an oil palm factory located in Narmeta village, within the Nangunuru mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

In preparation for the Chief Minister’s visit, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Vivek Venkatswamy have been overseeing the arrangements to guarantee its smooth execution.

They have convened review meetings with the district collector, the police commissioner, and other relevant officials.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will inaugurate an oil palm factory and unveil a commemorative pylon. Subsequently, Revanth Reddy will visit the stalls set up at the venue.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Telangana’s first oil refinery.

Ministers have instructed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that people attending the public meeting do not face any inconveniences.

They issued specific directives to officials regarding the helipad, meeting venue, security, drinking water, traffic management, vehicle parking, electricity, sound systems, fire safety, ambulance services, and other related arrangements. Meanwhile, Farmers’ festivals have already been underway at the oil palm factory premises for the past three days. Farmers from various districts are flocking in large numbers to attend these festivals.