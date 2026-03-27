CM Revanth to seek PM’s intervention over LPG and fuel crisis

The Telangana government will seek more support from the union government to tide over the crisis in the LPG supply. The state will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increased LPG allocations to ease the burden on the common man and small hotels. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has prepared a report and briefed the PM about gas shortages for commercial needs and extra measures required for the regular supply of petrol and diesel during a video conference with all state CMs on Friday evening.

Officials said the woes of the hotel industry due to commercial LPG shortages would be highlighted during the meeting. Revanth Reddy will also appeal to Modi to ensure a regular supply of fuels to meet growing summer demands. Earlier, state civil supplies authorities briefed Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao about the availability of cooking gas and petrol. This data was forwarded to the Ministry of Petroleum, allowing state officials to present factual figures and seek more support from the centre to stabilise the local energy market and protect consumers.