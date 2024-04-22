  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth to tour three constituencies today

CM Revanth to tour three constituencies today
x
Highlights

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting three constituencies on Monday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting three constituencies on Monday. As part of Lok Sabha election campaign, he will visit Adilabad, Nizamabad and Malkajgiri constituencies. Beginning from Adilabad on Monday morning,

Revanth will visit Nizamabad during the afternoon, and later in the evening will address a public meeting in Medchal under Malkajgiri constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X