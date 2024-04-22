CM Revanth to tour three constituencies today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting three constituencies on Monday. As part of Lok Sabha election campaign, he will visit Adilabad, Nizamabad and Malkajgiri constituencies. Beginning from Adilabad on Monday morning,

Revanth will visit Nizamabad during the afternoon, and later in the evening will address a public meeting in Medchal under Malkajgiri constituency.