CM Revanth Vows to Lead Telangana for 20 Years with Blessings of Women

Mahabubnagar: Amid cheers and blessings from thousands of women and girls, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared in Jataprolu village that he will lead the state for the next 20 years, promising to transform Palamuru into a model of development and empowerment.

“Palamuru was once mocked, now it makes others weep with envy,” he said, addressing a massive crowd in Kollapur constituency. “With the support and blessings of women, I will lead this state for two more decades.”

CM Revanth Reddy used the platform to highlight his government’s efforts to empower women. From distributing interest-free loans worth ₹344 crore to over 3.5 lakh self-help groups, to handing over petrol bunks, solar plants, and even school management to women’s groups, he painted a picture of a government deeply invested in female empowerment. “We’re not just offering help—we’re creating women entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also underscored his government’s success in agriculture and welfare—waiving ₹21,000 crore in farmer loans in one go, and disbursing ₹9,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa within nine days. Telangana now leads the country in rice production, with a record 2.85 crore metric tonnes harvested in a year.

The CM proudly spoke of initiatives like 200 units of free electricity, free bus travel for girls, the construction of a ₹200-crore Young India Integrated Residential School on 25 acres in Jataprolu, and Telangana’s distinction as the only state to complete caste census and SC classification. “We’ve ensured 42% reservation in local bodies. Telangana will be a one-million-dollar economy by 2035, and women will lead this growth,” he declared.

“I know the pain of rural life—I’m a son of Kondareddypalli. That’s why every scheme is rooted in reality,” Revanth said, reaffirming his vision to make Telangana a symbol of inclusive development and social justice.