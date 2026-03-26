CM sanctioned funds for Bhadrachalam temple works: Thummala Nageshwar Rao

State Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sanctioned funds for the development of the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, a sacred site associated with Lord Rama.

He stated that the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone for the first phase of works, estimated at ₹351 crore. A comprehensive master plan has been prepared to develop both the temple and the town in three phases, with a total outlay of ₹586 crore.

On Friday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of the presiding deities will be held at the Mithila Kalyana Mandapam. The minister personally inspected arrangements for the event.

Speaking to the media, he said the Chief Minister would present Mutyala Talambralu and silk garments to the deities on behalf of the state government, and would visit Bhadrachalam for the ceremony, where a grand welcome is planned.

He added that efforts are under way to improve national highways, railway connectivity and establish an airport for devotees. He also expressed optimism about river navigation along the Godavari River after the Polavaram project, and said preparations have begun for next year’s Godavari Pushkarams.