CM set to lead all-party team for Delhi soon over OBC Bill in Parl

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to lead an all-party delegation to New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Caste Census and OBC bill in the Parliament in March second week. Tentatively, the Chief Minister is planning to meet the PM and other Union Ministers on March 10. The government is also planning to hold a special assembly session in the first week of March, before the CM delegation goes to Delhi.

Sources said that the CM had already requested all political parties to send their representatives and join the delegation led by him to meet the Central leaders on BC quota. The delegation will appeal to the Centre to provide BC quota at the national level. The delegation will also seek the support of all political parties in the country and unite them to get the OBC bill passed in the Parliament.

The Congress wanted to make the caste census and OBC bill in the ongoing budget session as the big issue after CM Revanth Reddy’s delegation met Central ministers and important leaders of different parties.

In quick reaction to the CM's appeal to join the all party delegation, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that the CM already visited Delhi for more than 30 times but failed to convince the Centre for funds to the Telangana state. He ridiculed Revanth Reddy for leading a delegation after failing on all fronts in running the state government.