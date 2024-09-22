CM to chair CLP meet to draw up strategy for local body polls

Hyderabad: As part of accelerating the preparations for the upcoming local body polls, the ruling Congress decided to hold a CLP meeting in the City on Sunday.

According to party sources, the meeting which will be held at a hotel in Madhapur will primarily focus on bridging the gap between regime and the party workers, towards achieving significant results in the Local Body polls. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who wants to ensure that all the good works of the present government should reach all the voters in the countryside wishes to reinvigorate the partymen, particularly in wake of Lok Sabha results.

There is a sense that the Congress government, despite fulfilling its promises and self-satisfied with implementing the guarantees and farm loan waiver, has failed to communicate properly amongst the masses about its achievements.

In addition, the Opposition’s negative campaign is believed to have done damage. The trend should be reversed and the ruling party should be able to cash in on all the good works.

On Saturday, PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud also began review meetings with the leaders of combined districts. Incharge Ministers, local MLAs, DCC presidents of Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad attended separate meetings at Gandhi Bhavan in which AICC State incharge Deepa Dasmushi was also present.