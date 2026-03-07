CM urges govt staff to help strengthen Telangana economy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to all the government employees to strive for strengthening the economy of the state to help it meet the growing financial requirements in the coming days.

Participating in the Telangana Madiga Employees’ ‘Thanksgiving programme’ on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the state government was releasing Rs 1,000 crore every month to clear the pending bills of retired employees. Following the retirement of 1,000 employees, the Chief Minister stressed that the employees' big responsibility was to curb irregularities and generate additional revenue in view of the increasing requirements of the financial resources for the state.

The role of employees was central in running the state government in a coordinated manner, Revanth Reddy said. For, employees were the “eyes, ears and the brand ambassadors” of the government . He highlighted a 99-day action plan to reach welfare scheme benefits to the poor. We are implementing many welfare programmes and every needy person should get ration cards, fine rice, Indiramma house, and free power. Employees should support the government in fulfilling the aspirations of people.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government for not taking up any progressive steps for empowering the poor BC and SC communities and, instead, confining to distributing buffalos, sheep and promoting stitching of shoes. The Congress is committed to providing quality education to the Dalits and making them doctors, engineers, and IAS officers by elevating their status in society.

Further, the Chief Minister recounted that the 2023 Assembly elections was a fight between the ‘mighty’ BRS rulers and the struggling Congress to dethrone the dictatorial regime in Telangana. “We fought the Assembly elections with a strong desire to change the lives of people. The BRS rulers foisted cases on opposition leaders and dominated politics with money power. We fought and won the elections not by announcing packages, but with grit and determination to provide service to people”.

Stating that he got the opportunity of becoming Chief Minister and helping people at his best, the Chief Minister said that he adored the characters of Karna and Barbarikudu in the Mahabharata. When Karna was insulted, he fought and fulfilled his duty as a friend. “I also fulfilled my duty as a friend and stood by our people. Ghatotkacha’s son Barbarikudu has the great characteristic of standing up for the weak and fighting. I also stood by the Madiga community for justice through the SC categorisation. Though there was political pressure, I stood by the Madiga community. I will feel real happiness only when I use the opportunity and help the nation”, Revanth Reddy remarked.