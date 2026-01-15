Coal Min welcomes release of central funds to strengthen TG local bodies

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy has welcomed the Central Government’s decision to release funds aimed at strengthening Gram Panchayats and local bodies in Telangana. He noted that the move reflects a firm commitment to empowering rural institutions while ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. Over the past decade, the Central Government has allocated more than Rs 11,000 crore to local bodies in the state. Between 2015 and 2020, Rs 5,060 crore was released, while allocations for the 2020 to 2026 period saw an 80 per cent increase to Rs 9,050 crore, of which Rs 6,051 crore has already been disbursed.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots level is vital for national progress. He highlighted that the Centre has consistently ensured the timely release of funds and is now set to provide the remaining allocations following the recent completion of local body elections in Telangana. With utilisation certificates for the 2023 to 2024 financial year already submitted, the first tranche of Rs 260 crore for 2024 to 2025 is ready for release. A further Rs 2,500 crore will be disbursed in phases once subsequent certificates are issued.

To ensure the proper use of these funds, Central Government regulations require each Gram Panchayat to maintain a separate bank account registered on the Public Financial Management System portal. Kishan Reddy criticised the previous BRS administration for allegedly diverting panchayat funds, an action he claimed led to severe hardships for Sarpanches, including mass resignations. He urged the current state government to cooperate fully, safeguard panchayat accounts, and prioritise rural infrastructure to foster genuine village development across Telangana.