Coffee Morning strengthens India-UK people-to-people diplomacy

Hyderabad: CD Foundation hosted a vibrant Coffee Morning with the United Kingdom, celebrating people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchange.

British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen said, “We must continue to co-create bilateral festivals, artist exchanges, and grassroots cultural programmes that bring our nations closer beyond the boardroom.”

Charu Das, Founder of CD Foundation, added, “The real magic lies in finding partners who walk beside us not just at embassies and trade desks, but at dinner tables, on stage, and in the hearts of our people.”

Ajit Garcha, Group GM of The Park Hyderabad, echoed the sentiment, reaffirming the hotel’s commitment to global hospitality and inclusive dialogue.

A highlight of the event was a specially curated English tea experience by chef Alla Smith, the UK’s celebrated culinary ambassador. Delicate bites, fusion creations, and the refined rituals of high tea turned the gathering into a canvas of shared heritage, where cultures conversed through taste, texture and tradition.