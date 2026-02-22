Coin expo marks Int’l Mother Language Day

Nagarkurnool: A coin exhibition was organised at the Government Arts & Commerce Degree College in the district headquarters as part of International Mother Language Day.

Telangana Language and Cultural Department Advisory Committee member Mucharla Dinakar attended the programme as the chief guest. Local dignitaries Basa Venkateshwarlu, Muralidhar Rao, Classmate Club representatives Raghavender and Naveen, and 17th Ward Councillor Rajeswari were present. Students actively participated in competitions such as poetry recitation, singing, and essay writing and received prizes.



