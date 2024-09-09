Col Kirti Pratap Singh of Government of India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will lead the central team to Telangana on 11th September

Col Kirti Pratap Singh currently serving as Joint Secretary and Advisor (Ops & Communication) at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will lead a Central team of experts to Telangana to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains that have affected the state.

Col KP Singh will be accompanied by a multidisciplinary team of members from the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Department of Agriculture and Family Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Rural Development and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO.



The team will visit flood-affected areas, interact with those affected by the floods and with the administration.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines spoke to Col KP Singh on the phone and provided his first-hand experience of interaction with the flood affected in Khammam.