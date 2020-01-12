Cold wave continues in Telangana, Adilabad sees 9.5 degrees

As the temperature plunges in Telangana, Adilabad on Saturday recorded 9.5 degrees followed by Jagtial, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad at 10 degrees, Kamareddy at 11 degrees, Mulugu, Warangal rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally at 13 degrees.

While in the Greater Hyderabad, temperature touched maximum during the day time.

The weather officials attributed the reason for the dip in the temperature is due to the decrease in the moisture in the atmosphere. On Saturday, the city witnessed a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees while the minimum temperature recorded at 16.8 degrees.

The cold wave further said to be increased in the next two days.