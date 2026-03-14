Collector assures adequate LPG supply in Nizamabad

District Collector Tripathi on Friday assured the public that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the district and urged people not to worry about cooking gas availability.

Speaking at a District Monitoring Committee meeting held at the Integrated District Offices Complex, he said sufficient stocks have been arranged to meet the district’s needs.

Civil Supplies Department Officer Srikanth Reddy informed that the district has 5,81,769 gas connections supplied through 33 gas agencies. At present, 10,850 cylinders are available for distribution and another 5,875 cylinders are expected to arrive soon.

The Collector warned that strict action would be taken under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 against those creating artificial shortages or selling cylinders in the black market. During surprise inspections this month, enforcement teams seized 156 domestic cylinders being used for commercial purposes and registered cases against the managers concerned.

He also directed gas agencies to supply cylinders immediately to government schools, hostels, residential schools, hospitals, Anganwadi centres and orphanages once indents are received, ensuring no inconvenience to students and patients.

He advised LPG users to book cylinders online only and follow the prescribed booking period of 25 days for a single cylinder and 45 days for a double cylinder.