Collector assures uninterrupted LPG supply, urges public not to panic

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Monday directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring of food quality across Wanaparthy district, stressing strict compliance in all food establishments and institutions. The directive came during a review meeting held at the Prajavani Hall to assess food safety standards and LPG supply in the district.

The Collector instructed Food Safety Officer Karunakar to maintain constant vigilance in hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, welfare hostels and educational institutions. He emphasised the need for frequent collection of food samples, including both raw materials and cooked meals, to verify quality through laboratory testing. Special focus was laid on welfare hostels, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), schools and Anganwadi centres to prevent any outbreak of illness, particularly with the approaching monsoon season.

Officials were also directed to ensure that all food-handling establishments complete mandatory online registration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) through the FOSCOS portal.

Reviewing LPG supply, the Collector clarified that there were no shortages of domestic gas cylinders in the district despite global disruptions. He urged the public not to panic or make unnecessary bookings, adding that supply to institutions and households remained stable.