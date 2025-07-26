Collector Directs Officials to Expedite Land Acquisition for Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to expedite the long-pending land acquisition process under the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project. The instructions were issued during a review meeting held on Saturday at the Collector’s Conference Hall.

The meeting focused on the progress of land acquisition required for the right canal (Kudi Kalva) of the irrigation project. The Collector emphasized the need to complete the acquisition process within the stipulated time frame to avoid delays in the execution of the project.

As part of the land acquisition procedures, notices have already been served to the farmers. The Collector instructed officials to disburse compensation cheques to the farmers whose lands have been acquired, under Packages 99/B and 100, and take immediate possession of the lands. He urged Revenue and Irrigation Department officials to coordinate and fast-track the project works for timely completion.

Attendees:

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana

Special Deputy Collector for Land Acquisition Srinivas Rao

District Irrigation Officer Srinivas Rao

Irrigation Department DEs and AEs

Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun

Dharur Tahsildar Narender

And other concerned officials.

This move is seen as a crucial step in accelerating the progress of the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project, which is expected to benefit a large number of farmers through improved irrigation facilities.