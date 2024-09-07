Collector Distributes Eco-Friendly Clay Ganesha Idols for Vinayaka Chavithi

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized the importance of using eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols to protect the environment during Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. He distributed 2,000 clay Ganesha idols, made by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, during a program organized by the District Backward Classes Development Department on Friday at the IDOC premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted that the use of clay idols is crucial for environmental protection. He explained that idols made from Plaster of Paris not only pollute water resources but also harm the biodiversity in rivers, lakes, and ponds when immersed. In contrast, clay idols dissolve naturally and cause no harm to the environment.

The Collector directed officials to ensure the distribution of clay Ganesha idols in both urban and rural areas. A total of 1,000 idols were distributed in Gadwal, 500 in Aija, 250 in Alampur, and 250 in Vaddepalli. He urged everyone to contribute to environmental protection and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as an eco-friendly festival.

The event also saw the distribution of clay Ganesha idols at the Collectorate. Additional Collectors Narsinga Rao and Srinivasulu, AO Veerabhadrappa, ED SC Ramesh Babu, DM Vimala, and other staff members participated in the program.