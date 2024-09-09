Collector Pays Tribute to People’s Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao on His 110th Birth Anniversary.

Gadwal : "Kaloji Narayana Rao, the people's poet who used time as a weapon to awaken the masses through his writings, was a visionary," said District Collector B.M. Santosh.





On Monday, the Collector's Office held a grand event to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of Telangana freedom fighter, poet, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, the late Kaloji Narayana Rao. The Collector lit a ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to Kaloji's portrait.





Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector highlighted Kaloji's contributions as a trailblazer for a just society. He emphasized the significance of celebrating Kaloji's birth anniversary as Telangana Language Day. The Collector noted that Kaloji was a champion of the Telugu language and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, inspiring them through his poems and writings. He further remarked that Kaloji’s legacy has served as a guiding force for Telangana's cultural movement.



Quoting Kaloji’s famous line, “Your birth is yours, your death is yours, but your life belongs to the nation,” the Collector said that Kaloji dedicated his entire life to the service of the Telangana language and literature. He urged everyone to draw inspiration from Kaloji and serve the people.

Additional District Collector Narsinga Rao, BC Welfare Department In-charge Officer Ramesh Babu, various district officials, and staff were present at the event.

