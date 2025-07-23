Collector Santosh Conducts Surprise Inspection of Maldakal PHC, Emphasizes Boosting Institutional Deliveries and Maternal Care

Gadwal: Focus on Increasing Institutional Deliveries and Enhancing Maternal Care in Government Hospitals,

In a proactive move to improve maternal health services and increase the number of institutional deliveries in government hospitals, District Collector B.M. Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Maldakal mandal on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Collector examined the quality of healthcare services being provided to the public and interacted with the medical staff. He emphasized the need to offer comprehensive and improved outpatient services to ensure patients receive timely and effective treatment.

Highlighting the importance of maternal care, the Collector instructed health officials to pay special attention to the well-being of pregnant women. He directed them to identify high-risk pregnancies in advance and take appropriate precautionary medical measures to prevent complications.

The Collector urged the staff to work towards increasing the number of normal deliveries within the PHC's jurisdiction. He stressed the importance of achieving 100% registration and antenatal check-ups (ANC) for all pregnant women and ensuring that all essential medicines are available at all times.

He also ordered that all hospital registers be maintained systematically and directed the staff to take preventive measures to avoid the spread of seasonal diseases during the monsoon.

Furthermore, he instructed the health staff to expedite blood, urine, and other diagnostic tests to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment of patients. He also reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new yoga center for pregnant women and instructed the concerned officials to complete the building swiftly.

The Collector called upon health officers and staff to perform their duties efficiently and sincerely to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to the public.

District Medical Officer Siddappa, Dr. Swaroopa Rani, and other medical personnel were present during the inspection.