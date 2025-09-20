Collector Santosh Reviews Double-Bedroom Houses and Women’s Association Building Works

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh on Saturday inspected the double-bedroom houses constructed near Doudarpally and handed over to beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed officials to complete all pending works immediately and ensure that the beneficiaries have access to all necessary facilities. He instructed the officials to speed up the works so that all allottees can move into their houses without delay.

He emphasized that ward officers under the supervision of the Municipal Commissioner should create awareness among the beneficiaries and ensure their smooth settlement. The Collector also directed officials to take prompt action to provide electricity connections to all houses and complete the pending painting and drainage works at the earliest.

Highlighting the importance of drinking water supply, the Collector instructed that the 200 KL capacity OHSR water tank being constructed under Mission Bhagiratha should be completed within a month to provide sustainable water facilities to the residents.

Earlier in the day, the Collector inspected the construction works of the District Women’s Association Building near Doudarpally. He ordered that the building works be completed by the end of November.

Municipal Commissioner Janakiram, Electricity Department SE Srinivas Reddy, Panchayat Raj Department EE Prabhakar, Mission Bhagiratha AE Noor, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.