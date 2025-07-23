Live
- Golf: Theegala tees up in attempt to make Play-offs as Bhatia looks to rise in rankings
- Navya Haridas who contested against Priyanka Gandhi appointed Kerala BJP Mahila Morcha chief
- Collector Santosh Conducts Surprise Inspection of Maldakal PHC, Emphasizes Boosting Institutional Deliveries and Maternal Care
- Maha housing policy sets ambitious target of construction of 35 lakh houses
- Collector Santosh to Hold Pension Adalat on July 25 to Resolve Long-Pending Pension and GPF Issues
- UK: Lord Rami Ranger lauds PM Modi's leadership, welcomes FTA with India
- DIG L.S. Chauhan Inspects Jurala Project, Directs Police to Stay Alert Amid Rising Flood Threat
- Giant Python Creates Panic Near Jammulamma Temple Stream in Aiza
- Left parties hold rally in Kolkata against harassment of Bengalis in BJP-ruled state
- MP: Congress opposes restriction of E-rickshaws in Bhopal
Collector Santosh to Hold Pension Adalat on July 25 to Resolve Long-Pending Pension and GPF Issues
Gadwal: In a major initiative aimed at addressing the long-standing pension-related grievances of retired government employees, District Collector...
Gadwal: In a major initiative aimed at addressing the long-standing pension-related grievances of retired government employees, District Collector B.M. Santosh has announced the conduct of a Pension Adalat.
According to the official statement, the Pension Adalat will be held on July 25, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the Conference Hall of the Joint Mahabubnagar District Collectorate, where Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) from across the joint Mahabubnagar district will participate.
The aim of this special drive is to expedite the resolution of pending pension and GPF (General Provident Fund) cases through coordination with the Principal Accountant General of Telangana and District-Level Pension Committees. The Adalat will focus on resolving complaints from pensioners, guiding departmental officers on how to promptly submit proposals, accelerating the resolution process, and reducing pension-related litigation.
The event will include a workshop on pension and GPF issues involving officers from the districts of Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool. The workshop will provide clarity on procedures and help resolve administrative delays that are often the root cause of pension case backlogs.
As part of the directive, the Collector instructed all department heads in Jogulamba Gadwal district to ensure that at least one officer responsible for handling pension matters from each department attends the workshop without fail. Similarly, District Treasury and Sub-Treasury Officers are required to participate in the Pension Adalat and workshop with all relevant records and documentation pertaining to pension and GPF matters.
The Collector also warned that any negligence or delay in this matter would be viewed seriously, as the event is critical for delivering long-overdue justice to pensioners who have dedicated years of service to the government.