Collector, SP inspect arrangements for Nagoba Jatara in Adilabad

Collector, SP inspect arrangements for Nagoba Jatara in Adilabad
Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah suggested that the Nagoba Jatara, the worshipped deity of the tribals, should be held grandly.

Khanapur: Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah suggested that the Nagoba Jatara, the worshipped deity of the tribals, should be held grandly.

Adilabad District SP Ghaus Alam and ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta visited the Nagoba temple in Keslapur, Indravelli mandal. On this occasion, special prayers were performed at the Nagoba temple. Later, the surroundings of the Jatara were inspected. He instructed the concerned officials to take steps so that the tribals coming to the Jatara do not face any problems.

