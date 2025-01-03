Live
- Indian housing sector to contribute 13 pc to national GDP by 2025: Report
- SCR to run special train services
- Karnataka RTC Fare Hike: Diesel and Salary Costs Lead to 15% Increase, Impacting Shakti Scheme
- Tapas Kumar Pattanayak Director (HR) of NALCO
- Climate issues to watch in 2025
- Will implement ideas of expert panel on NEET exam: Centre to SC
- Accelerate hiring process, says Majhi
- ISKCON priest denied bail by Bangla court
- Game Changer Trailer Launch: Rajamouli, Shankar, and Ram Charan's Epic Collaboration
- TAC rejects BJD proposal on tribal land transfer
Just In
Collector, SP inspect arrangements for Nagoba Jatara in Adilabad
Highlights
Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah suggested that the Nagoba Jatara, the worshipped deity of the tribals, should be held grandly.
Khanapur: Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah suggested that the Nagoba Jatara, the worshipped deity of the tribals, should be held grandly.
Adilabad District SP Ghaus Alam and ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta visited the Nagoba temple in Keslapur, Indravelli mandal. On this occasion, special prayers were performed at the Nagoba temple. Later, the surroundings of the Jatara were inspected. He instructed the concerned officials to take steps so that the tribals coming to the Jatara do not face any problems.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS