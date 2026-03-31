Collector urged to address pending issues in Aiza town

Gadwal: Leaders of various people’s organisations and members of the all-party committee met the District Collector to highlight several long-pending civic issues in Aiza town, urging immediate intervention for their resolution.

The delegation stated that they have been bringing these concerns to the Collector’s attention once every six months for the past three years. However, they expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the government and local authorities so far. They appealed to the Collector to take a humanitarian approach and use administrative powers to resolve the issues at the earliest.

The leaders pointed out that although Aiza Municipality has been witnessing steady growth in terms of population and economic activity, the town continues to lag behind in infrastructure and development. They emphasized that key public facilities remain incomplete or non-functional, causing inconvenience to residents.

Among the major concerns raised was the non-operational 30-bed government hospital in the municipal center, which has not been inaugurated despite completion. As a result, residents are forced to rely on private hospitals, incurring significant expenses. Similarly, basti (urban primary health) clinics constructed in the town, including one in the 4th ward of Madiga Wada, have not been made functional.

The delegation also highlighted that a school building under the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” scheme in Madiga Wada has remained incomplete midway. In addition, they demanded the construction of CC roads in the new bus stand area and the installation of protective shelters to provide shade for passengers. Another key issue raised was the underutilization of the community market complex located opposite the Ambedkar statue circle, which was inaugurated hastily by the previous government but has not yet been made accessible for public use.