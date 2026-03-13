Collector urges local body representatives to be accountable to people

Nizamabad: District Collector Ila Tripathi advised newly elected representatives of local bodies to remain accountable to the people and strive to provide better public services. She made the remarks while addressing an awareness conference organised as part of the 99-day Public Governance – Progress Plan at Bhumareddy Convention Hall in Borgam on the outskirts of Nizamabad on Thursday.

The conference was attended by the newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, along with chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors of Bodhan, Armur and Bheemgal municipalities. A separate awareness programme was also organised for sarpanches at Amrutha Garden. Officials explained the activities under the progress plan and the powers, duties and responsibilities of public representatives through a PowerPoint presentation, while printed material was distributed to participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stressed that public representatives should balance their powers with responsibilities and work towards solving public issues through a clear action plan. She assured that the district administration would extend full cooperation in addressing problems and emphasised the need to prioritise infrastructure development such as drinking water, sanitation, roads, education and healthcare.