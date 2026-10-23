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Collector urges public to conserve water, electricity amid El Niño concerns
In Short
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Collector advised people to use drinking and irrigation water judiciously and avoid wastage
Jayashankar Bhupalpally: District Collector Rahul Sharma has urged people to conserve water and electricity in view of the possible impact of El Niño, which may lead to reduced rainfall and higher temperatures in the coming days.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Collector advised people to use drinking and irrigation water judiciously and avoid wastage. He stressed the importance of rainwater harvesting to recharge groundwater and improve groundwater levels.
He also appealed to the public to switch off lights, fans and other electrical appliances when not in use to conserve power. The Collector directed district officials to take advance measures to tackle possible El Niño-related challenges. He instructed them to regularly monitor water availability in rural and urban areas and ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply. Rahul Sharma called upon citizens to treat water and electricity conservation as a social responsibility and cooperate with the district administration.
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