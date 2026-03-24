Collector warns of strict action over delay in public grievance redressal in Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik on Monday warned officials of stringent action if negligence was shown in resolving public grievances received through the weekly Prajavani programme. The Collector made the remarks while addressing officials at the IDOC conference hall, where he, along with Additional Collectors and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), directly received petitions from citizens.

During the session, a total of 56 applications related to various departments were submitted. Expressing concern over delays, the Collector noted that as many as 435 applications were still pending at the Collectorate. He questioned officials over the backlog and stressed the need for timely disposal of grievances. He also pointed out that incomplete documentation from applicants often hindered resolution.

Highlighting that several pending cases were related to land issues in the Revenue Department, the Collector directed officials to hold weekly review meetings every Wednesday. He also instructed mandal-level officers to strengthen local Prajavani programmes to address minor issues at the grassroots level.

Under the Praja Palana Pragati initiative, the Collector emphasised cleanliness in offices and warned of action against those failing to conduct weekly drives. He further directed staff to maintain punctuality and improve performance across sectors.