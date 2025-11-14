Come to Telangana and grow with us: CM to US investors

Hyderabad: Announcing that some of the streets in Hyderabad will be named after corporate companies instead of state leaders soon, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy showcased the state government’s vision to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2034 during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

He took the opportunity to invite the US delegation and investors to attend the TelanganaRising Global Summit slated for December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy pitched for major investments in Telangana to accomplish his $1 trillion state economy vision by 2034 and $3 trillion SGDP by 2047. He said that “we will name important streets in Hyderabad after corporates. In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad. It's time to have Google, Meta, TCS or Infosys streets.”

Revanth Reddy spoke of the extraordinary opportunities that await global investors in Telangana.

“I represent India's youngest, most exciting and successful state, Telangana. Hyderabad is located centrally. It has no major security risks. It has great weather, and world-class infrastructure. We are the gateway to the entire Indian market, and a major destination for GCCs. Come and invest in my state,” he appealed.

Inviting top global academic institutions, the Chief Minister said, “Once Harvard, Stanford or Oxford set up an offshore campus in Hyderabad, many students from the Global South can attend these ivy league programs because of easier visa rules and lower costs.”

“Bharat Future City will be India’s most developed, world-class city that will be spread over 30,000 acres. After rejuvenation, the Musi riverfront will match the euphoric experience one gets in London, Tokyo, Dubai and Seoul. It will add a night economy cycle for the city.”

Besides explaining the projects to create a dry port and Hyderabad metro rail, regional ring road and radial roads, and manufacturing zone between RRR and ORR, he said, “Telangana is aiming to become the global answer to the China +1 alternative.”