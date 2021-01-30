Complaint against Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Jeevan over Ram temple funds collection

Hyderabad: Alleging that collecting funds in the name of individuals' trusts was against the law, the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Ksahetra Trust lodged a complaint with the local police against the Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and TRS Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Telangana Committee state president Veesamsetty Vidya Sagar and convener Bandari Ramesh said that the Teerth Kshetra Trust has been taking up funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, Dayakar Rao and Jeevan Reddy printed receipts individually, they said. In Jangaon district, the receipts were given in the name of Erabelli Charitable Trust and in Armoor in Nizamabad district receipts were given in his name. The president has asked the TRS leaders to stop collecting the funds stating that it was non-pardonable crime as the Trust was formed on the judgment of Supreme Court.

Vidya Sagar said that the devotees who want to donate funds for Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya should give funds to Trust workers when they come to their houses and take the receipt or token issued by the Trust. The devotees can also remit money through cheques and through online facilities and get receipt. The people printing receipts in the name of the Trust should stop this. He asked the devotees to inform the trust worker in case someone comes and seeks donation.

Ramesh said that few were unable to digest the huge response from the devotees and were resorting to collecting funds in the name of their own trust. He said that the police should take action against people who were illegally collecting the funds. Replying to a question, Ramesh said that the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were involved in the collection of funds as there was no network of Trust in the country. Even though the RSS and VHP leaders were collecting the funds, the receipt of the Trust was given to the devotees. The devotees could get tokens of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 printed by the Trust in lieu of their donations, the Trust members said. They said that the BJP was involved in campaign but not in collection of donations.