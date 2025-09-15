Complaint Filed Against Mega Engineering Company Over Alleged Illegal Mining

Gadwal: Serious allegations have been raised against Mega Engineering Company for conducting illegal gravel and sand mining operations in Jogulamba Gadwal district without obtaining the required permissions.

Former ZPTC member of Vadddepalli mandal, Kashapogu Raju, along with Bheem Army District Leader B. Prakash, Matin, Prasangi, and Mahendra, submitted a formal complaint to the District Collector highlighting the issue.

According to the complaint, the company has been operating illegally for the past 14 months by extracting gravel without any official approval. The leaders pointed out that in Survey No. 377 of Thanagala village, Vadddepalli mandal, a crusher machine has been running unlawfully since 2021. They also alleged that the company has been involved in the illegal lifting of sand in the region.

Despite complaints being submitted over the last six months, no action has reportedly been taken so far. Expressing concern, the leaders demanded immediate intervention to stop the large-scale exploitation of natural resources.

Responding to the matter, the District Collector assured that the issue would be taken seriously and necessary action would be initiated after discussions with the concerned officials.

The program saw the participation of local leaders including Kashapogu Prasangi, Peddinti Mahendra, and Ravi, who extended their support to the demand for justice and strict enforcement of mining regulations.