Complete welfare hostel works on war-footing, Bhatti tells officials

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed officials of the Welfare department to complete construction of welfare hostels that have already achieved 80 per cent work so that they can be made available for use in the upcoming academic year.

The Deputy CM reviewed the budget proposals of the SC and ST Welfare Departments along with Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman. He instructed officials to appoint a senior officer responsible for ensuring that hostel repair bills are submitted regularly to the Finance department every 15 days so that they can be cleared without delay.

He emphasised that repair works of welfare hostels must be completed during this summer and warned that negligence by officials in this regard will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also advised that a dedicated mechanism should be established to check the quality of materials supplied to welfare hostels, and regular reviews should be conducted.

In a review meeting with the Medical and Health department, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the entire world is increasingly turning toward Ayurveda. He instructed the AYUSH department to prepare proposals to promote medicinal plant cultivation under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

He also advised Forest department officials that developing the tourism sector would encourage local communities to protect forests. Expansion of tourism would provide employment and income opportunities for local people, he said.