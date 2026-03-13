Complex surgery saves child with rare jaw tumour at Yashoda Hospitals

Karimnagar: Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals successfully treated an eight-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare and aggressive jaw cancer after he presented with swelling on the right side of his jaw for nearly two months.

Initial tests conducted elsewhere suggested the tumour was odontogenic fibroma, a rare but benign condition. However, further evaluation and MRI imaging by the hospital’s multidisciplinary oncology team revealed damage to the right jawbone and spread into surrounding muscle tissue.

Doctors performed a right hemi-mandibulectomy to remove the affected portion of the jawbone and reconstructed it using a fibular graft with plate fixation to preserve the child’s facial structure and function. Histopathological examination later confirmed the tumour as intraosseous spindle cell rhabdomyosarcoma, an extremely rare malignant cancer.