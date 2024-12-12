Comprehensive Review on Indiramma Housing Survey and Welfare Initiatives Conducted via Video Conference

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed concerned officials to complete the comprehensive collection of details related to Indiramma housing applications by the end of December.

On Wednesday, State Revenue, Information, and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted a video conference from the Secretariat in Hyderabad with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Burra Venkatesham, and other senior officials. The conference reviewed Indiramma housing applications, the upcoming Group 2 exams, the introduction of the enhanced diet menu for students, welfare hostel inspections, and other key issues.

District Collector B.M. Santosh, SP Srinivas Rao, and Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao participated in the video conference from the Integrated District Collectorate.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy highlighted the importance of publicizing the government’s achievements during the past year. He commended officials for successfully completing the socio-economic, educational, and household surveys.

The Indiramma Housing App, launched by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on December 5, received approximately 80 lakh applications. The data collection must be completed by the end of December with one surveyor assigned for every 500 applications.

Housing committees in panchayats, municipalities, and corporations are to assist in coordinating the survey. A detailed schedule will be shared with the public through these committees.

Surveyors must verify the applicants’ current housing status on-site and document photographic evidence. The collected data will be utilized for the next four years.

The government has increased diet charges for students by 40%. This enhancement will be formally launched on December 14 across residential schools, welfare hostels, model schools, and KGBVs.

Parents, particularly mothers, will be invited to the launch event. Special meals will be provided to students on the day of the event. Flex banners displaying details of the new diet menu will be set up at all institutions

TSPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham confirmed that the Group 2 examinations are scheduled for December 15-16 in two sessions. A total of 9,610 candidates will appear for the exams in Jogulamba Gadwal District across 25 centers.

OMR sheets will be provided to candidates, and stringent measures will be taken to ensure error-free execution of the exams.

District authorities were instructed to publicize the examination schedules widely to ensure timely arrival of candidates. Security arrangements, including police escorts, are in place for the safe transport of question papers and OMR sheets.

Collector B.M. Santosh stated that 1,46,832 applications for Indiramma housing have been received in the district, of which 1,987 have been surveyed so far. Following government directives, one surveyor per 500 applications has been appointed to complete the survey within 20 days.

He assured that all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Group 2 exams, with adequate facilities provided at all exam centers. Extensive awareness campaigns have been conducted to inform candidates about the exam schedules.

The video conference was attended by ZP CEO Kantamma, Group 2 Exam Coordinator Rammohan, District Panchayat Officer Shyam Sundar, Housing DE Virender, AE Prakash, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, and Scheduled Caste Development Officer Saroj, among others.