Cong calls meet to discuss LS polls

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress is gearing up to continue its winning streak in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party high command has convened a crucial meeting to chalk out party’s action plan and identify the winning horses in the crucial elections.



AICC general secretary Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and all Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members will attend the meeting likely to be held on Saturday. The meeting will discuss the political issues ranging from challenges being faced in winning a majority of MP seats and counter the BJP and BRS strategy in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is confident of winning more than 10 MP seats out of 17 in the state. The party high command is targeting to win at least 15 MP seats, leaders said, adding that the party had already appointed in-charges for all the 17 Lok Sabha segments and received a report on the winning prospects of the Congress. The party would pay more attention in North Telangana districts where the Congress, BRS and BJP were equally strong.

Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Medak, Zaheerabad and Karimangar Lok Sabha segments were crucial for the Congress to register a big victory in the ensuing general elections.



Sources said that a team of AICC leaders would pay special focus on the party activities in Telangana during the elections and support the state party unit to overcome the political hurdles to win a majority of MP seats.

Leaders said that some senior Congress leaders will be given party tickets to contest the MP elections. While former minister K Jana Reddy had already expressed his readiness to fight the MP elections, senior leader and former Union minister Renuka Choudary was eyeing to contest from the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.