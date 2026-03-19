Cong govt had no role in bail to TDP MP Putta: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarified that his administration was not involved in the station bail granted to TDP MP from AP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav in connection with the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said that the police acted according to legal procedures and that the Congress government did not influence the bail process. “The law will take its own course, and there is no role of the government in granting station bail,” he said. He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of nine police officials was constituted specifically to expedite the investigation into the case. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s goal is to make Telangana a drug-free state. He warned that anyone involved in drug-related offenses would face strict action, asserting that the administration is working to cleanse the system and rectify mistakes from the previous government’s tenure.

On political matters, the Chief Minister stated that Telangana Legislative Assembly elections would not be held in 2028. He predicted that simultaneous (Jamili) elections would likely be held in 2029 and expressed hope that women’s reservations in legislative bodies would be implemented sooner rather than later. During his visit to Delhi, Revanth Reddy met with senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the Parliament, where he introduced Vem Narender Reddy, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state. TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud accompanied him during the visit. While in Parliament, Revanth Reddy also crossed paths with YSRCP leader and former minister Roja.