Cong leaders target BRS over Moinabad drug episode, demand tests for lawmakers

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Congress on Sunday targeted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi over the alleged drugs party at a farmhouse in Moinabad, demanding an explanation from BRS working president KT Rama Rao. Speaking to the media, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Eagle Team, constituted by the state government, was performing its duties beyond political considerations in its drive against narcotics. He stated that the team was conducting raids in the interest of the public to promote a drug-free society and added that the leadership led by KT Rama Rao should clarify its stand on the Moinabad case.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said suspicions are being raised that KT Rama Rao and his associates are consuming drugs. He asserted that, if necessary, the BRS leader should be prepared to undergo drug tests. He further suggested that during Assembly sessions, all legislators, including MLAs and MLCs, should undergo drug tests before entering the premises. Praising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said the government was making serious efforts to achieve a drug-free Telangana and urged all sections of society to support the initiative.

On the other hand, Tandur MLA Manohar Reddy also criticised the BRS, alleging that the party had encouraged the spread of drugs during its decade-long rule. He claimed that the previous government had allowed the drugs mafia to operate freely and said the present administration was taking strong steps to eradicate the menace. Manohar Reddy remarked that during the ten years of BRS governance, leaders acted with absolute impunity. He alleged it has been confirmed that Pilot Rohith Reddy consumed drugs and insisted that BRS leaders must answer for this. He described the recent incident not as a small party but as a massive racket involving a drugs mafia.

He warned that the names of those involved will be exposed as the government works to protect the youth from corruption.

Youth Congress State President Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy also condemned the alleged party, stating it was shameful that the names of BRS leaders had surfaced. Youth Congress activists staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan and burnt effigies of KT Rama Rao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. In a separate protest, Congress leaders led by MLC Balmoori Venkat also burnt an effigy of KT Rama Rao and challenged him to undergo a drug test. He alleged that the drug culture in the state had grown during the BRS regime and demanded immediate clarification from the opposition leadership on the issue.