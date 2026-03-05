Cong picks Singhvi, Vem Narender Reddy for Rajya Sabha seats

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party on Wednesday finalised the names of sitting Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy as its nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana. Both leaders belong to the open category. Abhishek Manu Singvi came to Hyderabad on Wednesday. Both Singhvi and Narender Reddy will file their nominations on Thursday, which is the last date for filing nominations.

According to party sources, the high command prioritised leaders whose services are considered crucial to the organisation, setting aside the debate around social engineering and social justice. Several aspirants from BC, SC, ST and minority communities had sought the party ticket, but the leadership ultimately opted for the two open-category candidates.

From the outset, the Telangana Congress leadership had indicated that Singhvi would be renominated. Discussions were primarily centred on the second seat. Initially, the name of Justice Sudarshan Reddy was informally circulated. However, following criticism from leaders representing backward classes and minority communities, the state leadership recalibrated its strategy.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud clarified that Justice Sudarshan Reddy was not in the fray, clearing the way for Vem Narender Reddy’s candidature. He also disclosed that 16 names were forwarded to the high command after consultations with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Revanth Reddy later travelled to New Delhi and held discussions with the party high command, after which Vem Narender Reddy’s name was finalised. Earlier, the central leadership had also sought the state unit’s opinion between Vem Narender Reddy and Dommati Sambaiah before taking the final decision.